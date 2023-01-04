The UN Security Council [UNSC] will meet to discuss the controversial visit to occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound by a far-right Israeli minister that has enraged Palestine, the Middle East and countries beyond the region.

The 15-member council will convene at 3:00 pm at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday following a request by the United Arab Emirates and China.

There have been fears Tuesday's visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres, reiterated on Wednesday that the Secretary General "calls on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around Jerusalem."

"It is the international community that decides the fate of defending and protecting the historic status quo in Jerusalem in the defense of the Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

"We will not be satisfied with beautiful statements which will be uttered tomorrow in the Security Council. We want them to be implemented in a concrete way," Mansour said.

Al Aqsa Mosque lies in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam.

It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

