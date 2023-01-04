TÜRKİYE
Pakistan's Senate nominates Türkiye's Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize
Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate urges Norwegian Nobel Committee to recognise Turkish president's role in averting a "global disaster" amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
January 4, 2023

Pakistani lawmakers have nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

“Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his (Erdogan) untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster," Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, wrote in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Wednesday.

Calling Erdogan "a true statesman and leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general," Sanjrani underlined that the Turkish president "carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continues to dispel the myths an d misconceptions related to Islamic teachings.”

The Senate said it has officially registered the nomination in favour of the Turkish leader on Wednesday.

Erdogan has also been credited for his successful mediation of the Black Sea grain deal between Kiev and Moscow, which averted a global grain crisis.

Ankara has yet to issue a statement regarding the nomination.

Türkiye has repeatedly called on Ukraine and Russia to end the more than 10-month long armed conflict through negotiations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
