Ireland's data privacy regulator has fined Meta a total of 390 million euros ($414 million) for breaches at its Facebook and Instagram services, and said both must reassess the legal basis on how they run advertising based on personal data in the European Union.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a statement on Wednesday that Meta breached "its obligations in relation to transparency" and used an incorrect legal basis "for its processing of personal data for the purpose of behavioural advertising".

The watchdog fined Meta 210 million euros ($222.6 million) for violations of the European Union's strict data privacy rules involving Facebook and an additional 180 million euros ($190.8 million) for breaches involving Instagram.

It is the commission's latest punishment for Meta for data privacy infringements, following four other fines for the company since 2021 that total more than 900 million euros ($954 million).

The decision stems from complaints filed in May 2018 when the 27-nation EU's privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect.

DPC, which is the lead privacy regulator for many of the world's largest technology companies within the EU, directed the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company to bring its data processing operations into compliance within three months.

