Germany has recorded its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years, according to preliminary data released by the country's Federal Statistical Office.

Surging energy and food prices due to Russia's attack on Ukraine saw full-year inflation reach 7.9 percent in 2022.

The last time annual inflation was near that level was in 1951, when it stood at 7.6 percent as the post-war economic boom began. Annual inflation in 2021 stood at 3.1 percent.

The preliminary data showed that inflation slowed somewhat in December, to 8.6 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, as one-off government payments to help consumers pay their heating and gas bills took effect. In October monthly inflation had reached a record 10.4 percent before dipping to 10 percent in November.

Rising prices reduce consumers' spending power.

Many German unions have successfully campaigned for higher-than-average pay rises in recent months to offset the impact of inflation.