Türkiye and Russia may establish joint patrols in northern Syria as part of a new security arrangement, according to the Turkish national defence minister.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the Turkish parliament, Hulusi Akar commented on Wednesday on Türkiye's recent tripartite meeting with Syria and Russia in Moscow.

"Our goal is the defence of our country and nation. For this, the fight against terrorism is a very important element," he said.

Noting Türkiye's successes in its counterterror efforts, Akar said that he told his counterparts at the tripartite meeting in Moscow that it is not possible for Türkiye to accept more refugees.

Akar expressed hope that the tripartite talks will continue “reasonably, logically and successfully.”

Akar was quoted by Anadolu Agency as saying that Türkiye would not make any decision that may cause trouble for the Syrian people, adding that Ankara’s "position must be known by all parties and treated accordingly."

A new meeting between top officials of Türkiye, Russia and Syria to discuss the matter is likely soon, according to reports.

