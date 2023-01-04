Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has criticised a visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by ultra-nationalist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The visit by Israel’s firebrand National Security Minister on Tuesday has drawn widespread condemnation from across the world, with the Palestinian leadership calling it “an unprecedented provocation”. Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also condemned the visit, which took place just a week after a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu took office.

“As a minister representing the government of Israel you should be acting according to Chief Rabbinate instructions, which have long forbidden visiting the Temple Mount,” Yosef wrote in a letter to Ben Gvir.

Yosef called on Ben Gvir — who regularly visited the site before becoming a minister — to stop doing so as a government minister “in order not to mislead the public.”

The Chief Rabbinate’s official position is that the site is too holy for Jews to set foot on.

The visit fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian groups threatened to act in response. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said a rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel, but the projectile fell short and hit in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Ben-Gvir, a settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, entered the site on Tuesday flanked by a large contingent of police officers.