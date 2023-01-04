Germany's carbon dioxide emissions held steady last year, jeopardising its climate targets as higher use of oil and coal offset lower energy consumption and record renewables output, data from climate think tank Agora Energiewende has showed.

Germany's 2022 energy consumption fell by 4.7 percent year-on-year to the lowest since its reunification, thanks to spiking energy prices, mild weather and a government appeal for citizens to save energy in light of a sudden drop in Russian gas imports.

"However, the increased use of coal and oil nullified the reductions in emissions through energy savings," the Berlin-based think tank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Despite renewable energy reaching a record 46 percent share in Germany's electricity mix, the greenhouse gas emissions of the country were around 761 million tonnes last year, missing a target of 756 million tonnes and falling behind the 2020 benchmark of a 40 percent cut compared to 1990, Agora said.

Reactivation of coal-fired power plants