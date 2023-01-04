South Korea has maintained that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in US nuclear weapons management after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises.

In a newspaper interview published on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that Seoul and Washington were pushing for joint planning and training involving US nuclear assets and that the US responded positively to the idea.

Asked by a reporter later at the White House about whether the two countries were discussing joint nuclear exercises, Biden replied, “No".

After Biden’s comments created a brief stir in South Korea, Yoon’s top adviser for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, issued a statement on Tuesday to reconfirm Yoon’s earlier remarks.

Kim said the two countries “are discussing an intel-sharing, a joint planning and subsequent joint execution plans over the management of US nuclear assets in response to North Korea’s nuclear (threats)".

The White House National Security Council in a statement on Tuesday said Biden and Yoon have “tasked their teams to plan for an effective coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea".

US nuclear umbrella