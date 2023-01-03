A patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine.

The call came as mourners voiced grief and anger on Tuesday at a rare public commemoration in Russia for 89 soldiers killed by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve in Makiivka, a town in the eastern region of Donetsk partially held by separatists since 2014.

Moscow late on Tuesday revised the death toll from the initial 63 to 89.

"We ask our President, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to allow the Russian Army to carry out a large-scale mobilisation," the Soldiers' Widows of Russia group said in a post on Telegram.

"We ask our President, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to prohibit the departure of men of military age from Russia. And we have a full moral right to do this: our husbands died protecting these men, but who will protect us if they run away?"

After ordering what he cast as a "partial mobilisation" on September 21, Russia's first since World War Two, around 300,000 additional men were drafted, though several hundred thousand more Russian men fled abroad to avoid being called up.

Putin said last month that there was no need for additional mobilisation.

A representative of the widows' group told the Reuters news agency that all fit Russian men should be mobilised to defend the Motherland.

"The coming war will require completely different resources: human, psychological, economic," she told Reuters.

"Protecting the Motherland is a duty."

'Now is not the time to be cowardly'