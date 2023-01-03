Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed in three rounds of voting to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress.

The US House of Representatives was forced to adjourn on Tuesday after failing to elect McCarthy as speaker.

The California congressman needed a simple 218 majority to be picked as the new head of the Republican-led lower chamber, but he was stymied three times in a row by as many as 20 no-votes from his own side.

McCarthy got just 203 in first two rounds and 202 in third round — less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber, who bagged 212 votes in the third round.

McCarthy had pledged a "battle on the floor" for as long as it took to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who were refusing to give him their votes, but it was not at all clear how the embattled GOP leader could rebound after becoming the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win the gavel from his fellow party members on the initial vote.

Before the second vote, rival-turned-McCarthy ally, conservative Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio, who got six votes in the first round, rose to urge his colleagues, even those who backed him as an alternative, to drop their opposition.

"We have to rally around him, come together," Jordan said of McCarthy.

But Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida followed with a vigorous re-endorsement of Jordan, underscoring the chaos within the party.

"I rise to nominate the most talented, hardest working member of the Republican conference, who just gave a speech with more vision than we have ever heard from the alternative," Gaetz said.

Jordan got 19 votes in the second round and 20 in third.

Tripped up by far-right rebels

McCarthy has long coveted the role of speaker, having withdrawn from the race in 2015 amid a number of blunders and a right-wing revolt.

This time he was once again tripped up by far-right rebels, despite bowing to their calls to push aggressive investigations of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, after taking over the House.

Two of his most outspoken detractors, flamethrower Marjorie Taylor Greene and Gaetz, had duelling columns opposing his bid in the conservative Daily Caller before Christmas.