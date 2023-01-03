TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye hosts Syrian opposition officials in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's support to the Syrian opposition and people during the meeting in the Turkish capital.
Türkiye hosts Syrian opposition officials in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments regarding Syria with the war-torn country's opposition leaders in Ankara on Tuesday. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 3, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hosted officials from the Syrian opposition in Ankara.

Cavusoglu met with Salem al Meslet, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government on Tuesday.

"Addressed the recent developments regarding Syria. Reiterated our support for the Syrian Opposition & the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the top Turkish diplomat said on Twitter.

Russia's long-standing effort to open a channel of dialogue between Türkiye and the Bashar al Assad regime paid off last year, as the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Assad regime met in Moscow on December  28.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Turkish, Russian, Syrian defence ministers discuss Syria crisis in Moscow

Also, Cavusoglu on Saturday said Türkiye's second meeting with the Syrian regime could be held in mid-January.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil about a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu said Lavrov asked him when they will hold the tripartite ministerial meeting and they agreed to hold it in the second half of January. 

READ MORE:2nd meeting with Syrian regime could be in January: Turkish FM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview