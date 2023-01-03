TÜRKİYE
Türkiye and Bulgaria sign natural gas transmission deal
The new deal covers a 13-year period for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year.
Cooperation would contribute greatly to the natural gas supply security of Europe along with Bulgaria, says Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Donmez. / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
January 3, 2023

Türkiye and Bulgaria have signed an agreement for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year.

The new deal covers a 13-year period, said Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Tuesday. He was hosted by his counterpart Rossen Hristov.

Donmez added that such cooperation would contribute greatly to the natural gas supply security of Europe, along with Bulgaria.

'We are pleased'

The deal was signed between the two countries by the general managers of the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and Bulgargaz.

The deal comes a month after both countries' leaders and energy ministers met in Istanbul.

"We are pleased that the topics discussed in Istanbul have turned into concrete steps in Sofia today, less than a month after our last meeting," Donmez said.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Erdogan wants closer border security cooperation with Bulgaria

SOURCE:AA
