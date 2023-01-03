Police in Istanbul have caught a Daesh terror suspect who was preparing to carry out an attack in Türkiye, security forces said.

Security forces found that the man, a foreign national identified only by his initials M.A., shared propaganda on the terror group’s media platforms encouraging acts of terrorism in Türkiye, especially in major tourist spots and crowded areas.

He was apprehended in a raid during which digital and other materials of the terror group were also seized, along with knives that the suspect planned to use in a possible attack.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody.

