TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed
The man, identified only by his initials MA, was apprehended in a raid in Istanbul during which digital and other materials of Daesh terror group were also seized.
Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed
The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody. / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
January 3, 2023

Police in Istanbul have caught a Daesh terror suspect who was preparing to carry out an attack in Türkiye, security forces said.

Security forces found that the man, a foreign national identified only by his initials M.A., shared propaganda on the terror group’s media platforms encouraging acts of terrorism in Türkiye, especially in major tourist spots and crowded areas.

He was apprehended in a raid during which digital and other materials of the terror group were also seized, along with knives that the suspect planned to use in a possible attack.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Two more suspects held

RECOMMENDED

Two more Daesh terror suspects were caught by gendarmerie teams in operations in Türkiye’s central Kayseri province.

Both suspects are Syrian nationals who were involved in the terror group’s armed activities in Syria, according to security sources.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group, and the country has since been attacked by the terror organisation several times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE:Türkiye captures dozens of suspects in raids against Daesh terror group

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview