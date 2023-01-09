Shortly after an armed man opened fire at civilians in Paris on December 23, supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group ran amok in the French capital under the pretext of “protests” against the alleged racist attack to the extent the violence was overshadowed the previous incident.

The violence left a trail of destruction at the Place de la Republique and along the Boulevard du Temple, two of the most prominent landmarks in Paris, as PKK/YPG supporters clashed with police on an unprecedented scale. So much so that they even targeted the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, who had visited the place of the attack.

Bus stops were destroyed while pavement stones were ripped out and lobbed at police, nearby homes and shops. In the end, at least 31 French police officers were injured.

But this is where the story takes a curious turn.

It has now come to light that the intervention of French police against the actions of PKK/YPG supporters is much more limited and restrained than the force applied to quell the Yellow Vest protests, the popular civilian uprising in France ongoing since 2018 against deteriorating economic conditions.

It is impossible to evaluate the developments in France simply as the action of a group of protesters or actions taken against a certain demand. Those who turned the streets of Paris into a warzone are mostly supporters of the PKK/YPG, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the European Union (EU), and the US.

The unfurling of flags allegedly representing the PKK/YPG in Paris during the orgy of violence also poses a direct threat to public order in France, as they represent a terrorist organisation that has killed and harmed thousands of civilians.

Black propaganda

Just like in some European countries, the PKK/YPG has a presence in France through various non-governmental organisations, foundations, and institutes.

Since the 1980s, the PKK terror group has received financial support from states, organisations, and individuals from Europe and has endeavored to use this support in the planning and implementation of terrorist activities against Türkiye.

In France, there are over 20 organisations that are wholly or partially affiliated with the PKK/YPG, including a significant women’s organisation that is seen as giving importance to gender equality and the environment. In doing so, they have created an image of a civil society organisation.

France also stands out as one of the centres where young people brought from Türkiye by the PKK/YPG may have been recruited and used in propaganda activities of the organisation, both inside and outside of Europe.

The PKK and its affiliates have shown no remorse in recruiting child soldiers and using women as pawns in their terror campaigns — spread from Iraq to Syria and all the way threatening the borders of Türkiye. The issue has come to the fore multiple times with the US releasing a full-fledged report in July last year revealing the extent of PKK's child recruitment.

While remaining silent to the great vandalism, PKK/YPG supporters and related media claimed that the attack in Paris and the violence that followed had a connection with Türkiye.