A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed on Tuesday that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial, the defendant argued that wearing masks was harmful to people's health.

In addition to the prison sentence, she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros ($2,850).

The doctor's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, public broadcaster SWR reported.