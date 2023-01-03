Iran has indicted two French nationals as well as a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security.

The decision was announced by the judiciary spokesperson on Tuesday, according to the Student News Network (SNN), a semi-official news outlet.

The news network did not say where or when the three were indicted.

Iran has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the country's mandatory dress code laws.

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country's leadership since its 1979 revolution.

Death penalty

Meanwhile, two Iranian teenagers have been sentenced to be hanged over involvement in the protests sparked by Amini's death, a rights group said on Monday.

Two men aged 23 have already been executed over the protests, but campaigners fear dozens more risk being hanged.