China has condemned fresh Covid test requirements by around a dozen countries on passengers travelling abroad from its territory, warning it could take "countermeasures" in response.

The United States, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test before arrival, as the country faces a surge in cases.

"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers," said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.

Ning said that we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly.

"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".

Surge in infection rate