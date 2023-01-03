Türkiye's communications director has denounced death threats by the PKK terrorist group against a Dutch analyst, saying those who "can't tolerate the truth are now threatening her life."

In a documentary produced by TRT World that uncovered new details about a bomb attack by the terrorist YPG/PKK in November last year that killed six people on Istanbul’s busy Istiklal Avenue, "Dutch researcher Rena Netjes sheds light on the terror group's atrocious attacks," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

"Those who can't tolerate the truth are now threatening her life. This is the terror organisation that you are protecting!" Altun said.

The documentary titled After the Rain: Families Seeking Justice interviewed the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

"In memory of our daughters Yagmur and Ecrin, who were murdered by the PKK/YPG, TRT World's "After the Rain: Families Seeking Justice" documentary exposes the bloody face of the terror group for the world to see," he added.

Exposing PYD propaganda

In the documentary, Netjes pointed out that the attack on Istiklal Street was similar to the YPG/PYD’s attacks in northern Syria.

"It is a similar kind of attack. Such kinds of attacks happen in northern Syria from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) area on civilians many times, almost daily."