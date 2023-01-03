TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues dozens of irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
Turkish coast guards conducted multiple rescue operations in the country's Aegean Sea where it saved 134 irregular migrants forced to go to Turkish waters by Greek authorities.
Türkiye rescues dozens of irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
The international community has been harshly criticising the Greek government over its practice against asylum seekers, accusing Greece of violating humanitarian values and international law. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 3, 2023

Türkiye’s coast guards have rescued 134 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece and caught 69 trying to cross illegally.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday the rescue operations were carried out off the Turkish coasts of Mugla and Izmir in the Aegean Sea.

In Mugla's Bodrum district, Turkish coast guards captured 32 foreign nationals trying to cross illegally in rubber boats and rescued 16 irregular migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

Five irregular migrants in a rubber boat who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek officials were also rescued in the Datca district of Mugla.

Meanwhile, 113 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were rescued and 37 were captured off western Izmir province.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

READ MORE: Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece

RECOMMENDED

Greek illegal pushbacks

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE: Türkiye rescues hundreds of irregular migrants after Greek pushbacks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview