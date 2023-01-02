The Greek government may call snap elections in late March or early April, local media reported.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the leader of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), that it is possible to hold elections a week before or after the first week of April at a meeting that took place recently, public broadcaster ERT said on Monday.

As a result, the elections could take place on March 26, April 2 or April 9, it added.

The broadcaster said the government wants to pass at least 30 important bills before announcing the polls and prepare measures that will directly influence the social and economic conditions of citizens, including a major rise in the minimum wage.

The list of party candidates will be determined by the end of his month, it added.

'Progressive coalition'