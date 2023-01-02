TÜRKİYE
Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard rescued the irregular migrants after their boat was illegally pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea.
The illegal Greek pushback was recorded 3.62 miles southwest off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean Sea on December 29. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 2, 2023

A Turkish navy drone has recorded footage of Greek forces illegally pushing back a boat carrying irregular migrants to Turkish territorial waters, the National Defence Ministry said.

The illegal Greek pushback was recorded 3.62 miles (5.82 kilometres) southwest off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean Sea on December 29, the ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

The Turkish Coast Guard was immediately alerted and rescued the irregular migrants, it added.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
