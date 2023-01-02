On Sunday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or Lula, returned as Brazil's president, marking a significant shift in the country's politics for the politician who was sent to jail on corruption charges during the last campaign as a candidate as Bolsonaro went on to win the presidential elections.

In 2019, Lula was freed from prison after his convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to run again for office.

On October 30 2022, Lula won in a tightly contested second-round presidential runoff, winning with 50.9 percent of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.1 percent, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court.

However, this time around with a strong conservative presence at both chambers of Brazil's legislature, Lula could face challenges when it comes to pushing through new legislation.

Following the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro tenure, on Sunday Lula pledged to lawmakers to rebuild the country, touching upon the importance of democracy that he said triumphed against the "violent threats" he said it had endured.

Lula faces the challenge of changing the fortunes of a politically divided nation, as following his second-round win in October, Bolsonaro supporters nationwide, angry with the election result, blocked roads across Brazil, pushing for the military to intervene.

The move by his supporters followed Bolsonaro ahead of the vote, casting doubt over whether he would respect the election results and questioning the country's electronic voting system without providing evidence.

Lula also faces the threat of political violence, as on the day of his inauguration authorities detained a man found with a knife and fireworks trying to get close to the event and another recent arrest of an "ideologically" driven Bolsonaro supporter after the man planted explosives to sow "chaos" close to Brasilia's airport but failed to explode.

Despite everything, the decision of the polls prevailed, reaffirmed Lula on Sunday - as some Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated his inauguration in the capital Brasilia.

In his speech to lawmakers, Lula has touched upon a range of policies from the need to drive small to medium size businesses in Brazil to the country's need to focus on domestic production and avoid foreign imports.

The former metal worker described his "life mission" in politics to tackle food insecurity and to ensure all Brazilians can eat three square meals.

He also vowed to combat inequality and to fight for the rights of women and Black people.

The long-standing leftist politician also called for more dialogue between the government and labour unions to help push through new labour legalisation.