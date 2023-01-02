WORLD
Blast in India-administered Kashmir kills two kids
The blast occurred a day after two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at three houses in Dhangri village, killing four people, police said.
Authorities rushed police and soldiers to the area and were searching for the attackers. / AP
Two children have been killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in India-administered Kashmir, a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of homes, leaving at least four dead, police said.

The blast occurred near one of the houses targeted overnight in Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district. A 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died in the blast. The injured were being treated at a hospital.

On Sunday night, two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at three houses in Dhangri, top police officer Mukesh Singh told reporters. He said four civilians were killed and five others were wounded.

Police blamed resistance against Indian rule for carrying out the two attacks at Dhangri, which is close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

It was unclear whether the explosive was left behind by the attackers.

Authorities rushed police and soldiers to the area and were searching for the attackers.

READ MORE: Indian forces killed at least 675 Kashmiris since 2019: Pakistan FM

RECOMMENDED

Protest over killings

Hundreds of people assembled in Dhangri to protest the killings, chanting slogans denouncing the attackers. Nearly three dozen people in the southern city of Jammu also protested the killings that Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s top administrator in the region, condemned as a “cowardly terror attack.”

“I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” he said.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebels in the India-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

READ MORE: UK-based research firm accuses India of silencing journalists in Kashmir

