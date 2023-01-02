BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's exports hit all-time high of $254.2B in 2022: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says Türkiye wants to ensure its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world.
Türkiye's exports hit all-time high of $254.2B in 2022: Erdogan
The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national currency has reached 197, Erdogan says. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 2, 2023

Türkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $254.2 billion in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, citing preliminary data.

Despite global challenges, the figure increased by 12.9 percent from a year earlier, Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul.

"Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's exports in Turkish liras reached nearly 350 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) last year.

RECOMMENDED

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national currency has reached 197," Erdogan added.

READ MORE:Türkiye's defence exports to top $4B this year: Erdogan

READ MORE: Fitch: World GDP to grow 1.7% in 2023; Turkish economy to expand nearly 3%

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview