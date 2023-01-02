WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills two more Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank
Israeli military raid on the northern city of Jenin led to clashes between Palestinians and the troops that resulted in fatal incidents in the occupied territories of Palestine.
Israel kills two more Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank
One of the victims was shot several times in the chest by Israeli troops. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 2, 2023

Two Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli military near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

Israeli troops' early Monday raid to the village of Kafr Dan, in the west of Jenin, led to clashes with Palestinians.

Samer Houshiyeh, 21, was shot several times in the chest and civilian Fouad Abed also was killed, said Samer Attiyeh, director of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin. 

The hospital official said Abed was 17, but the Palestinian health ministry in a later statement said Abed was 25.

According to Wafa, Palestine's news agency, Israeli soldiers encircled the region to destroy the house of relatives of Abed.

The Israeli military said the house belonged to the assailants who were involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier last year but it does not confirm the fatalities.

READ MORE: Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022

RECOMMENDED

Surging violence

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the Israel-occupied West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed. 

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and civilians not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

READ MORE: Palestinians hail UN vote on Israel's occupation as victory for diplomacy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview