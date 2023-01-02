WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria: Deadly Israeli attack puts Damascus airport out of service
Israel repeatedly bombs Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to erode Tehran’s military presence, which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years.
Syria: Deadly Israeli attack puts Damascus airport out of service
Two regional intelligence sources say the strikes hit an outpost by Iran’s Quds Force and militias it backs, whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years. / Reuters Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
January 2, 2023

The Israeli army carried out a missile strike targeting Damascus International airport that put it out of service and killed two soldiers, Syria's state news agency reported, quoting a military source.

On Monday at around 2:00 am (23:00 GMT), Israel carried out an air attack with "barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings", the military source said. The attack caused "the death of two soldiers... putting Damascus international airport out of service".

The Syrian regime's army said that Israel struck parts of southern Damascus in the latest string of strikes that regional intelligence sources say target Iran-linked assets.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to erode Tehran’s military presence, which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent year in the war-torn country.

The Israel Defence Force did not immediately comment on the attack.

READ MORE:'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus

RECOMMENDED

Iranian presence

Two regional intelligence sources say the strikes hit an outpost by Iran’s Quds Force and militias it backs, whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years.

They say the Iranians have a strong presence in the Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood of southern Damascus where Iranian-backed militias have a string of underground bases.

Iran’s proxy militias led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah now hold sway in vast areas in eastern and southern Syria and northwest as well as several suburbs around the capital.

READ MORE: Civilian deaths after Israeli air strikes near Syria's Damascus

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview