France test Chinese arrivals to track variants
France joins other states including the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States in testing arrivals from China, four weeks after Beijing scrapped its "zero-Covid" containment policy.
Visitors from China must wear a mask and be prepared to submit to a test on arrival, which will be done at random. / AFP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 1, 2023

France has began testing passengers arriving from China in order to track potential Covid variants, Health Minister Francois Braun said.

"This control on arrival is not a control to prevent citizens entering our territory but a more scientific control which will allow us very precisely to check different variants," Braun said at Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris.

"These are essentially Omicron variants currently in China," said Braun, adding there will be "a discussion at the European level in the week to harmonise this model" of testing.

As of Sunday, visitors from China must wear a mask and be prepared to submit to a test on arrival, which will be done at random.

Then from Thursday travellers will also have to present a negative PCR or antigen test undertaken less than 48 hours before their flight.

READ MORE:Canada the latest country to add Covid curbs on arrivals from China

Countries test arrivals from China

France joins other states including the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States in testing arrivals from China, four weeks after Beijing scrapped its "zero-Covid" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing.

But, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan, the country is experiencing a surge in Covid cases.

The wave of infections is overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums, notably with older and sick patients, many of whom have not been fully vaccinated.

There have also been questions about the accuracy of Chinese case data reporting.

French minister delegate for transport, Clement Beaune, said there were currently six flights to France per week from mainland China and four from Hong Kong.

Most passengers from China to France only transit through Charles de Gaulle.

Of 300 passengers who disembarked a flight to the French capital Sunday around 60 entered the country, and all took a PCR test.

French officials at the airport also took their details in case of a positive test, which would require seven days isolation.

READ MORE:Several nations place restrictions on travellers from China amid Covid wave

