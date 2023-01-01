A senior UN official in Afghanistan met the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss the ban on women working for non-governmental organisations.

The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country.

The ban has raised fears that people will be deprived of food, education, health care and other critical services, as over half of Afghanistan's population needs urgent humanitarian assistance.

Aid agencies have warned the ban will have catastrophic consequences and “hundreds and thousands” of Afghans will die because of the Taliban decision.

“Banning women from working in non-governmental organizations, denying girls and women from education and training, harms millions of people in Afghanistan and prevents the delivery of vital aid to Afghan men, women, and children,” the UN mission said.

Potzel is the latest UN official to meet the Taliban's leadership amid mounting international concern over the curtailing of women's freedoms in Afghanistan.

Last Monday, the acting head of the UN mission Ramiz Alakbarov met Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif.

Hanif issued the NGO ban on December 24, allegedly because some women had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

He said any organisation found not complying with the order will have its license revoked.

