Iran's paramilitary force member killed during protests: state media
Tehran is accusing hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.
In this file photo, the Iranian flag is seen flying over Evin prison in Tehran, Iran on October 17, 2022. / Reuters
January 1, 2023

A member of Iran's security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini's death sparked nationwide unrest.

Iran has been rocked by protests — dubbed "riots" by the authorities — since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women.

"A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals," official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometres (290 miles) south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.

They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.

"Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city and, in some cases, clashes occurred with several rioters," the report said.

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands arrested.

Tehran accuses hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

Last month, Iran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.

The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death. 

