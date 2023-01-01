Brazil's acting President, Hamilton Mourao, has criticised outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech.

While defending some aspects of Bolsonaro's four years in power on Saturday, such as leaving behind a strong economy, Mourao also criticised environmental backsliding after deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year-high under his watch.

Vice president under Bolsonaro, Mourao delivered the New Year speech after taking over on Friday, when the outgoing president flew to Florida to avoid handing over the presidential sash to leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at his January 1 inauguration.

Mourao, who is also a retired army general, said leaders in the country - whom he did not name - "irresponsibly" left the armed forces exposed, noting some people had accused the military of encouraging protesters while others accused them of not doing enough to oppose such demonstrations.

"Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation around a project for the country allowed silence or inopportune and deleterious protagonism to create an atmosphere of chaos and social disintegration," Mourao said in a seven-minute address on television, in a thinly veiled dig at Bolsonaro.

In a surprisingly strong speech, Mourao praised democracy and said the country would just change governments, not regimes on January 1, adding that people must return to their normal lives.

"The alternation of power in a democracy is healthy and must be preserved," the acting president said, while recalling some accomplishments but recognising the Bolsonaro administration had some "mishaps" on the environmental front over the years.

