Canada has become the latest country to announce it will ask passengers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macao to submit temporary negative coronavirus tests ahead of their flights to the country.

The Canadian Health Ministry said on Saturday all air travelers from those locations "will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before their departure, to the airline prior to boarding."

The requirement for travelers two years or older will take effect from January 5. The measure will be in place for 30 days and authorities will reassess it as more data and evidence becomes available.

Surge in cases

The decision comes after a surge in cases and "limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases," it said.