WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada the latest country to add Covid curbs on arrivals from China
The decision comes after a surge in cases and "limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases," Canadian Health Ministry says.
Canada the latest country to add Covid curbs on arrivals from China
Following growing discontent and unprecedented protests in parts of the country, China has started easing its stringent pandemic measures. / Reuters
By Umer Bin Ajmal, Eren Doguoglu
January 1, 2023

Canada has become the latest country to announce it will ask passengers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macao to submit temporary negative coronavirus tests ahead of their flights to the country.

The Canadian Health Ministry said on Saturday all air travelers from those locations "will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before their departure, to the airline prior to boarding."

The requirement for travelers two years or older will take effect from January 5. The measure will be in place for 30 days and authorities will reassess it as more data and evidence becomes available.

READ MORE:Share real-time data, WHO urges China at Covid spike talks

Surge in cases

The decision comes after a surge in cases and "limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases," it said.

RECOMMENDED

"Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians," the statement quoted Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Prior to Canada, Spain, Italy, the US, Australia, Japan and Morocco announced Covid-19 restrictions on travelers from China, which is facing an explosive spike in infections after dumping its strict "zero-Covid" policy earlier this month.

Following growing discontent and unprecedented protests in parts of the country, China has started easing its stringent pandemic measures, saying it was shifting its focus from stopping virus transmission to preventing serious infections.

Beijing also decided to scrap mandatory quarantine for all visitors starting January 8.

READ MORE:China to resume issuing passports, visas as Covid restrictions ease

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview