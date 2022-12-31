Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have thronged a Gaza City park to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party, a rare show of support in the the Palestinian enclave governed by Hamas and besieged by Israel.

The crowds turned Katiba Park on Saturday into a sea of yellow flags and pictures of Fatah founders and leaders, including Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat.

Hamas, which took over and governs Gaza after routing pro-Abbas forces in 2007, permitted Fatah to hold the rally.

In an address to the crowd, Fatah's Gaza chief, Ahmed Helles, called for reconciliation between the Palestinian factions following the swearing in on Thursday of the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

The new coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu "will go as other racist governments have gone and our people will remain," Helles said.

"The time has come to achieve national reconciliation."

Fatah spokesperson Monther al-Hayek told the AFP news agency that it was time for Palestinian "national unity to confront Netanyahu's extremist government."

Deal in Algeria

Both Palestinian factions recently signed an agreement in Algeria aimed at resolving 15 years of discord by holding elections within a year after months of talks mediated by the North African country.

The division between Palestinian factions, triggered after Hamas won a legislative election in 2006, has prevented any further elections since then.