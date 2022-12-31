Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022, with 20 reporters still in its custody, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Prisoner Information Office documented 36 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in December.

“More than 130 journalists were detained in 2022 in a brazen violation of all international laws and norms that guarantee the freedom of opinion and expression,” the statement said.

“Israel is still holding 20 journalists, including Jerusalemite reporter Mahmoud Issa, who has been detained since 1993,” it added.

For its part, the Beirut-based Journalist Support Committee said Israeli forces injured 13 Palestinian reporters in December.