Croatia will join Europe's passport-free Schengen area on January 1, becoming the 27th member of the continent's borderless travel area.

Croatia has implemented the Schengen rules since 2013 when it joined the EU.

The Balkan nation will also join the eurozone in January, which means the local currency Kuna, will switch to the euro, becoming the 20th member of the euro area.

The eurozone refers to an economic and geographic region consisting of all the EU countries that incorporate the euro as their national currency.

The Croatian government announced that as of January 1, checks at internal land, sea and rail borders between Croatia and the other countries in the Schengen area will be lifted.

However, the checks at internal air borders will be lifted on March 26.