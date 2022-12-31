Conflicts and military coups continued to haunt the African continent in 2022.

But there were some accomplishments by several countries aimed at bringing stability and resolving the many crises faced by the continent.

On January 24, military leaders in Burkina Faso ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and replaced him with Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The 41-year-old soldier dissolved the government and suspended the constitution. Damiba promised disgruntled citizens he would pursue the militants who have been destabilising the country.

Hundreds of people dissatisfied with Kabore's leadership quickly celebrated his ouster in the national capital of Ouagadougou. The security situation did not change and celebrations were short-lived as Burkina Faso experienced a second coup on September 30 — led by Army Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Ethiopia, Tigray rebels sign truce

After two years of conflict that claimed thousands of lives, the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels agreed to a cease-fire that was reached on November 2 in the South African capital of Pretoria.

The parties agreed to the restoration of law and order, the return of basic services in Tigray and unimpeded humanitarian access to all in need.

The truce was mediated by the African Union which hailed the parties for stopping the conflict which had displaced millions of Ethiopians.

Several basic services, including communication and transport, had been cut off in Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray, but the government said this week that most services have been restored, including flights.

Drought affects millions in the Horn of Africa region

Millions across the Horn of Africa region continued to face the worst in four decades, according to the UN.

Countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia and parts of Kenya, missed the fourth consecutive rain season leading to the deaths of thousands of livestock, a source of livelihood in the region.

The UN Children's agency, UNICEF, said this week that around 20.2 million children are under the threat of severe hunger, thirst and disease — compared to 10 million in July as climate crisis, conflict, global inflation and grain shortages devastate the region.

The agency said nearly two million children in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are estimated to need urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger.

More than 700 children have already died in stabilisation centres and medical facilities in Somalia due to drought-related illnesses and severe malnutrition.

