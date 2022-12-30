Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell.

The controversial far-right leader, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left for the US state of Florida on Friday on an air force plane, according to several news outlets.

"I am flying, I'll be back soon," media reported Bolsonaro as saying.

He will miss Sunday's swearing-in ceremony and will not transfer the presidential sash to leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as is the tradition.

His vice president, Hamilton Mourao, is now acting president and will give a national address on Saturday, according to the RNR public broadcaster.

Earlier on Friday, Bolsonaro assured supporters in a live broadcast on social media that "we will not see the world end on January 1" when Lula takes up the presidential mantle.

"We have a great future ahead," the outgoing president declared, adding: "Battles are lost, but we will not lose the war."

It was Bolsonaro's first live address since his narrow October defeat, after which the active social media user fell uncharacteristically silent.

