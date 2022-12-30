South Korea’s military has confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket after its unannounced launch triggered a brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch.

The country's defence ministry said in a statement on Friday that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture.

It said it did not notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues.

A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky on Friday evening.

South Korean social media and internet sites were abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, rainbow-colored vapor trail, or other mysterious lights. Some also posted photos and videos.

“What is this? Is this a UFO? I’m scared,” said one Twitter user. Another said they suspected it was a North Korean missile launch and worried about a war.

Others suspected it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon.

Suspicious flying object