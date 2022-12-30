Turkish security forces have nabbed a total of 27 suspected members of various terrorist groups after carrying out raids nationwide.

One PKK terror suspect was captured during his attempt to illegally flee to Greece in the northwestern border province of Edirne, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken into custody, sources told Anadolu news agency on Friday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, in another operation by Turkish security forces, nine Daesh terror suspects were also caught in the southern Mersin province.

A total of 11 raids were organised by Turkish police to apprehend the 11 suspects who were allegedly preparing for attacks on New Year’s Eve.

As many as 250 police officers took part in the simultaneous raids, which were also supported by drones.

Sources said two of suspects remain on the run.

