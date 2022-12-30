Pele had a typical story like almost every Brazilian player who was born in the 1940s: He grew up in a poor family in Sao Paulo and could not afford to buy his own football. So he learned to play football with a grapefruit and a sock stuffed with crumpled newspaper.

As a 15-year-old he joined Santos FC, a Brazilian club, and scored a goal in his debut game. A year later, he became the top goalscorer in the league, which earned him a spot in the Brazilian national team.

The 1958 World Cup in Sweden was a turning point for Pele, who was only 17.

His six goals, including two that he scored in the final against Sweden, led Brazil to its maiden World Cup triumph.

Pele became the youngest goal scorer in the history of World Cup final, gaining immense popularity worldwide. The rest is history.

Killer in the penalty area

Pele, who lifted six league titles for Santos, was the joint winner with Argentina's Diego Maradona for the Player of the Century by FIFA award in 2000.

His Guinness record-breaking 1,279-goal performance (including unofficial matches) during his sensational career from 1956 and 1977 made him a legendary striker.

He is the only player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970) and is the all-time leading scorer for the Brazilian national team, with 77 goals in 92 appearances.

Pele was a phenomenal striker inside the penalty area but he also had exceptional passing, crossing and dribbling abilities. He was able to score with both feet, good at headers and made defenders vulnerable against him.

In addition to his unique playing style, he was also a charismatic leader on the pitch and earned respect from his opponents.

Above all, Pele has been an influence for a generation of players across the world.

READ MORE:Brazil football legend Pele dies at age 82

First global football figure

Pele’s influence was beyond the field.

His sensational goals and assists in international tournaments against different countries significantly contributed to Brazil’s recognition outside the country after the 1950s.