Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit early next year, in what would be a public show of closer ties between Moscow and Beijing.

In effusive introductory remarks from a video conference on Friday between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin also said he aimed to strengthen military cooperation with China.

"We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow," Putin told Xi.

"This will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no date had yet been set for Xi's visit.

In February, the two men had signed a "no limits" strategic partnership, informed by their shared distrust of the West, a few days before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in what it terms a "special military operation".

Putin told Xi on Friday: "You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West."

READ MORE:Why China and Russia are partnering up