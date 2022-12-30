Laotian lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country's former leader stepped down over health concerns, according to state media.

Sonexay Siphandone, Laos's former deputy prime minister, took leadership of the communist nation with 149 of 151 national parliamentary votes on Friday.

"I will raise the revolutionary spirit to a higher level," Siphandone told the country's parliament as he accepted the role.

“I understand deeply that this will be a difficult and challenging role, requiring me to take over the leadership of the 9th Government of Laos, as well as the management, safeguarding, and development of our nation,” he was quoted as saying by the Laotian Times website.

Siphandone, a politburo member of the ruling Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) central committee, was elected to the LPRP Central Committee at the Eighth National Congress in 2006, and to the LPRP Politburo at the 10th National Congress in 2016.

