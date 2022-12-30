WORLD
Laos parliament picks new prime minister to replace ailing leader
Sonexay Siphandone was overwhelmingly voted as new premier following the resignation of his predecessor Phankham Viphavanh due to health reasons.
Sonexay Siphandone served as deputy prime minister of the Lao government before Friday's election. / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
December 30, 2022

Laotian lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country's former leader stepped down over health concerns, according to state media.

Sonexay Siphandone, Laos's former deputy prime minister, took leadership of the communist nation with 149 of 151 national parliamentary votes on Friday.

"I will raise the revolutionary spirit to a higher level," Siphandone told the country's parliament as he accepted the role.

“I understand deeply that this will be a difficult and challenging role, requiring me to take over the leadership of the 9th Government of Laos, as well as the management, safeguarding, and development of our nation,” he was quoted as saying by the Laotian Times website.

Siphandone, a politburo member of the ruling Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) central committee, was elected to the LPRP Central Committee at the Eighth National Congress in 2006, and to the LPRP Politburo at the 10th National Congress in 2016.

Former prime minister Phankham Viphavanh had offered his resignation to the National Assembly earlier on Friday, citing health concerns.

"When the country is faced with more difficulties, I'm not able to handle this hard duty anymore," said the 72-year-old Viphavanh. 

The reclusive country has been hit by tough economic problems this year, battling fuel shortages and soaring inflation.

Laos has a one-party parliament, and the only political party allowed is the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The country's head of state is President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is also the leader of the LPRP and is considered as the country's supreme leader. 

Meanwhile, the head of the government is the prime minister under the new leadership of Siphandone.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
