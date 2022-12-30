Chinese tech giant Huawei has said it had returned to "business as usual" despite US sanctions as it estimated annual revenues to remain flat for 2022.

"In 2022, we successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode. US restrictions are now our new normal," Huawei's chairman Eric Xu said in a letter on Friday.

"We're back to business as usual."

A leading supplier of telecom gear, smartphones and other advanced equipment, Huawei was hammered during a crackdown by the administration of previous US president Donald Trump over cybersecurity and espionage concerns.

His successor Joe Biden has added to that pressure with regulations that threaten Huawei's access to global semiconductor supply chains.

The company estimated annual revenue for 2022 at $92 billion (636.9 billion yuan), up only slightly from 636.8 billion yuan in 2021.

Diversifying its sectors