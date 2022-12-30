Iran has held joint naval, air, and ground exercises in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, state media reported.

The drills involve submarines and drones "practicing information-gathering operations against attacking forces, as well as reconnaissance operations,” Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told the official IRNA news agency on Friday.

The exercises, code-named Zolfaghar-1401, were launched overnight Friday on the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman.