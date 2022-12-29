Israel's military has said it filed "severe indictments" against two soldiers who threw an improvised explosive at a Palestinian house in the occupied West Bank in retaliation for the alleged kidnapping of the body of an Israeli teenager last month.

"The defendants and an additional soldier assembled an improvised explosive and threw it into a crowded house," the military said on Thursday.

"The act was committed with the intent of starting a fire in the home as a form of revenge for the kidnapping of the body of a young Israeli in Jenin."

No one in the house was wounded, according to residents.

Palestinian gunmen had seized the body of an Israeli Druze high schooler from a hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin, where he had been taken after a car accident, Israeli military had said.

The body was later returned.

The third soldier will also be indicted in the coming days, the military said.

There has been an intensification of violence in the West Bank since March. Israeli forces often raid Palestinian areas on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

Palestine's Health Ministry data shows more than 212 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2022 in the West Bank and besieged Gaza enclave.