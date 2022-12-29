Benjamin Netanyahu has been sworn in as Israel's prime minister, returning to his old position under the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country's history.

Netanyahu took the oath of office on Thursday moments after parliament passed a vote of confidence in his new government.

Netanyahu's return to the premier post marks his sixth term in office, continuing his more than decade-long dominance over Israeli politics.

He vowed to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.

“I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy," said Netanyahu after taking the podium in parliament ahead of the government's formal swearing-in on Thursday afternoon.

His speech was interrupted repeatedly by heckles and jeers from opposition leadership, who at times chanted “weak.”

"Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy,” he said.

His new government has pledged to prioritise settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that could endanger the country's democratic institutions.

