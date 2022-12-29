The ebb in ties between Türkiye and China comes from Beijing’s "unease" over Ankara's support for the Uighurs of Xinjiang, northwestern China, Türkiye’s top diplomat has said.

Turkish-Chinese ties have suffered over Beijing being disturbed by Ankara's "attitude toward Turkic Uighurs. They have extradition requests for people who are our citizens, who are settled in Türkiye, and we don't grant any of them," Foreign Minister Cavusoglu told reporters at an end-of-year press briefing in Ankara on Thursday.

He added that online claims that Uighurs are being extradited to China are "a total lie".

"Our defending the rights of the Turkic Uighurs in the international arena disturbs China. But this is a humanitarian issue," he said, citing a UN Human Rights Council report on Uighurs in China released in September.

The report "reveals all (human rights) violations. We have to react to it," he added.

Prevented from visiting Xinjiang

Stressing that Türkiye wants to cooperate with China in a transparent manner, Cavusoglu said: "Our ambassador hasn’t been (to Xinjiang) yet, they don’t allow him."

Chinese authorities do not allow the ambassador in Beijing to freely visit the region where Uighurs live but instead want him to follow a "programme that they provide", he said.

"Why should we become a tool for China's propaganda? They said that a humanitarian delegation from Türkiye could come and examine (the region). It's been five years since (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) proposed this," he continued.