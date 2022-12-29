Armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by ethnic clashes have forced around 30,000 civilians to flee their homes, according to the UN's emergency response agency as international partners demanded an end to the violence.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Thursday that armed men from Jonglei state, an eastern region beset by gun violence, attacked communities in nearby Greater Pibor Administrative Area on December 24.

The violence followed clashes last month in South Sudan's far north that uprooted thousands in Upper Nile state.

"People have suffered enough. Civilians, especially those most vulnerable -– women, children, the elderly and the disabled –- bear the brunt of this prolonged crisis," said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan.

Some 5,000 people have sought shelter in Pibor town, OCHA said, adding that the humanitarian response was severely stretched.

The clashes in Jonglei's neighbouring Upper Nile state have also seen villagers seek shelter in swamps to escape the bloodshed, amid reports of civilians being raped, kidnapped or murdered.

International partners including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the regional IGAD bloc, said in a joint statement on Thursday that they were "gravely concerned" by the escalating violence.