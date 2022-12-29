Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the Greek government does not have the right to transfer S-300 missile defence systems to any other country without Moscow’s authorisation.

Speaking at Russia’s public broadcaster Perviy Kanal (Channel One) on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow is evaluating Athens’s intentions after local media outlets suggested that Greece was considering handing over the Russian-made aerial threat interceptor to Ukraine.

“According to the agreement, Greece has no right to transfer these systems to anyone without our consent,” Lavrov said.

He also added that the Russian ambassador to Athens Andrei Maslov was instructed to contact Greek officials over possible transfers.

“We reminded the Greeks of this. They told us they are paying attention to their commitments,” Lavrov added.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the Athens government was in contact with American officials to hand over the S-300s to Ukraine in exchange for US-made Patriot defence systems.

But Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos denied the reports, saying he is aware of the allegations and rumours that appeared in the media. Greece did not receive any formal proposal from the US, he said.

Armed conflict continues to rage between Moscow and Kiev since February 24 when Russia announced a “special military operation” against Ukraine to “denazify” the eastern European country.

Since the start of the conflict, the Western nations threw their political and military support to Ukraine and sanctioned most of Russia’s state institutions.