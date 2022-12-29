Salvadoran authorities arrested the mayor of Soyapango, a city currently besieged by the military in its war against drug gangs, the attorney general's office said, with the official accused of corruption.

"In compliance with our mission to watch over the interests of society, tonight, an arrest warrant was executed for the mayor of Soyapango, in an operation coordinated with the police," the country's Attorney General's Office said on Twitter.

Nercy Montano is accused of embezzling public funds, breaching her duties to the detriment of public administration and misappropriating labour quotas.

Since the beginning of December, 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police have surrounded Soyapango, the third-largest city in the country, located on the outskirts of the capital San Salvador.

The military siege was set up as part of President Nayib Bukele's war against criminal gangs.

READ MORE:El Salvadoran troops conduct second major gangs crackdown

Mayoral workers uprise

At least 2,000 soldiers have also surrounded two other neighbourhoods in the Salvadoran capital since December 24.