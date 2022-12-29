WORLD
Investigation launched against PKK supporters in Germany
Images circulating on social media show a group of PKK supporters attacking one or more people with flagpoles and destroying property during a protest in Dortmund.
(FILE) Police have urged witnesses to contact authorities. / AA
By Emir Isci
December 29, 2022

German police have launched a probe against supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation after they staged a protest in Dortmund.

After demonstrations that were attended by 320 PKK supporters, as many as 25 people from the group had verbal arguments with the others but the incidents settled before they escalated because of the intervention of the police, the authorities said on Wednesday.

They said images on social media were used in the investigation.

The Dortmund police demanded an investigation be launched into the incidents that disturbed the peace and physical violence.

Police urged witnesses to contact authorities.

There are images on social media of a group of PKK supporters attacking one or more people with flagpoles and destroying property.

The PKK is classified as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terror organisation by the EU's law enforcement agency, EUROPOL, and has been banned in Germany since 1993.

But it remains active in the country with nearly 14,500 followers.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, BfV, warned in its annual report that the PKK remains the largest foreign "extremist" group in the country and its followers can carry out violent attacks if they receive instructions from group leaders abroad. 

Türkiye has long called on its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, YPG, stressing that the terror groups use Germany as a platform for fund-raising, propaganda and recruitment activities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.

